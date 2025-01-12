‘Say No To Olaf Scholz’, says Elon Musk Ahead of Germany Elections

Washington: SpaceX founder Elon Musk has called on the people of Germany to "say no" to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Musk’s statement comes after Germany's ruling Social Democrats (SPD) on Saturday announced Scholz as the party's candidate for federal elections set to take place on February 23.

'Say No To Olaf Scholz'

In a response to a news report that mentioned a woman convicted of "offending" migrant gang rapists receives longer prison sentences than the rapists, Musk said, “"Sag Nein zu Scholz!" which translates to "Say No to Scholz" in English.

As Scholz lost a confidence vote in the parliament in December, the snap elections for a new parliament in Germany are set to take place on February 23.

Germany To Go For Snap Elections in Feb

Musk has publicly expressed support for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party ahead of the snap election in Germany.

Earlier on January 9, Musk called Germany's Alternative for Germany (AfD) co-leader Alice Weidel "very reasonable," calling on Germans to vote for the far-right party, CNN reported.

During an audio livestream alongside AfD co-leader Weidel on X, Musk said, “Only AfD can save Germany, end of story, and people really need to get behind AfD, and otherwise things are going to get very, very much worse in Germany.”