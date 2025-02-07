Search icon
  • Second Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Executive Order On Birthright Citizenship

Published 02:44 IST, February 7th 2025

Second Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Executive Order On Birthright Citizenship

Another federal judge has blocked US President Donald Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Second Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Executive Order On Birthright Citizenship | Image: AP

Seattle: Another federal judge has blocked US President Donald Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants. US District Judge John Coughenour in Seattle decried the administration's treatment of the Constitution, stating that Trump was attempting to change it with an executive order.

Coughenour's ruling comes just a day after a Maryland federal judge issued a nationwide pause in a separate but similar case. The latest proceeding highlights the ongoing battle between the Trump administration and immigrants' rights groups.

According to experts, the ruling means that Trump's executive order cannot be implemented at this time. The order aimed to end birthright citizenship for children born to undocumented immigrants in the US.

Meanwhile, the case will likely continue to be debated in the courts. 

It is expected that the Trump administration may appeal the ruling, while immigrants' rights groups will likely continue to fight against the executive order.

 

Updated 02:44 IST, February 7th 2025

