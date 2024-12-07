'Security Situation Volatile': US, Russia Issue Travel Advisories for Citizens in Syria

Hama: Syria is currently on the boil with escalating violence in the West Asian country with rebels awakening a civil war that had been dormant for the past many years. As tensions continue to increase in Syria, several nations have issued a travel advisory for their respective citizens, warning them to come back to their country amid the volatile political situation in the country. In a altest, an advisory has been issued by United States, Russia and India…

‘Security Situation Volatile and Unpredictable’: US Advisory

The travel advisory issued by the United States for its citizens in Syria warns them of a ‘volatile and unpredictable security situation’ in the country and that they should immediately come back to US.

The US advisory reads, “The security situation in Syria continues to be volatile and unpredictable with active clashes between armed groups throughout the country. The Department of State urges US citizens to depart Syria now while commercial options remain available in Damascus. US citizens who choose not to depart Syria or are unable to depart should prepare contingency plans for emergency situations and be prepared to shelter in place for extended periods. The Aleppo International Airport is closed. As of November 27, 2024, Syria is experiencing increased hostilities between armed groups and regime forces. Impacted areas include, but are not limited to Aleppo, Idlib, Hama, Manbij and Daraa. The US Embassy in Damascus suspended its operations in 2012. The US government is unable to provide any routine or emergency consular services to US citizens in Syria. The Czech Republic serves as the protecting power for US interests in Syria. US citizens in Syria who are in need of emergency assistance but are unable to reach the U.S. Interests Section of the Embassy of Czechia, should contact the US Embassy in Amman, Jordan.”

‘Leave the Country’: Russia Advisory for Its Citizens in Syria

A travel advisory has also been issued by Russia for its citizens, asking them to leave Syria immediately on commercial flights. The advisory issued by the Russian Embassy in Damascus advised citizens ‘to leave the country on commercial flights through airports in operation’, citing the ‘difficult military and political situation’ in Syria.

Chinese Embassy in Syria Issues Advisory

The Chinese embassy in Syria issued an urgent notice to its citizens on Thursday advising them to leave the country “as soon as possible” as rebel forces continue to battle out against President Bashar al-Assad’s troops.

“Currently, the situation in northwestern Syria is tense, and the security situation in the country is further deteriorating. The Chinese Embassy in Syria has advised Chinese citizens to return to China or leave the country as soon as possible while commercial flights are still available,” the advisory read. “Those who are able to do so may also consider leaving through relevant land border checkpoints. Given these exceptional circumstances, Chinese citizens who insist on traveling to or staying in the affected areas may face extremely high security risks, which could also impact the effectiveness for them to receive assistance,” the advisory added.

India Issues Advisory Amid Tensions in Syria

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday evening issued a travel advisory for Syria, urging citizens to avoid travelling to the violence-hit country and people living there to leave at the earliest.

"In view of the situation prevailing in Syria, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all travel to Syria, until further notification," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release. "Indians currently in Syria are requested to remain in touch with Indian Embassy in Damascus at their emergency helpline number +963 993385973 (also on WhatsApp) and email ID hoc.damascus@mea.gov.in for updates. Those who can, are advised to leave by the earliest available commercial flights and others are requested to observe utmost precaution about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum," it further added.

What is Happening in Syria, Why Is It On the Boil?

On Wednesday (November 27), the powerful HTS, led by Abu Mohammad al-Joulani, 42, launched an invasion of Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city with a population of two million, since their expulsion in 2016. Within two days, the rebels had seized control of the city, prompting the military to announce its withdrawal.

Rebel fighters claim the offensive was launched to preempt attacks by the Syrian army and in response to the intensified airstrikes on civilian areas in rebel-held Idlib by Syrian and Russian forces in recent weeks. Lt. Col. Hassan Abdulghany, the rebel military leader, described the operation as a 'necessary defensive measure' in a video statement. The rebels aim to reclaim territory, stop airstrikes on civilians, and cut off vital supply lines for government forces. "To push back their fire from our people, this operation is not a choice. It is an obligation to defend our people and their land. It has become clear to everyone that the regime militias and their allies, including the Iranian mercenaries, have declared an open war on the Syrian people,” Abdulghanysaid, according to the New York Times.