Should US Liberate People of Britain From Tyrannical Govt?: Elon Musk Launches Poll, 58% Votes In Favour

Washington: Tesla CEO and US President-elect Donald Trump 's close aide, Elon Musk, has launched a poll on the social media platform X on whether America “should liberate” people of Britain from the Labour Party government led by Prime Minister Kevin Starmer.

The poll was launched by Musk following his heavy criticism of Starmer’s government handling of the alleged UK rape scandal, which revolved around child sexual abuse and exploitation that took place there.

Musk Calls Starmer Govt 'Tyrannical’

“America should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government,” Musk asked on the poll.

58% Votes In Favour

The poll, which has been closed, saw 58% voting in favour of the liberation while the other 42% opposing the motion.

Musk in Favour of Making UK a ‘State’

The poll saw a wide range of reactions coming from the social media users. A user on social media mentioned that the United Kingdom can be be converted into a state.

To which Elon Musk said, “Not a bad idea”.

Another user asked about United States expansion plans: “Greenland, Canada, and the UK. Who else are we adding to the USA expansion under Trump?”

Musk Demands Resignation of UK PM Starmer

Billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday called for the resignation of UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, labeling him a "national embarrassment" in a series of posts on his social media platform, X.