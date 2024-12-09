Published 12:33 IST, December 9th 2024
South Korea Orders Travel Ban on President Yoon Amid Martial Law Probe
A justice ministry official told a parliamentary hearing that the ban was issued.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea’s president | Image: AP
Seoul: South Korea's Justice Ministry said Monday that an overseas travel ban was imposed on President Yoon Suk Yeol during an investigation into his short-lived declaration of martial law.
South Korean police, prosecutors and anti-corruption agencies had requested the ban as they expand their probes into possible rebellion charges over Yoon's imposition of martial law last week.
A justice ministry official told a parliamentary hearing that the ban was issued.
