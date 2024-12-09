Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • South Korea Orders Travel Ban on President Yoon Amid Martial Law Probe

Published 12:33 IST, December 9th 2024

South Korea Orders Travel Ban on President Yoon Amid Martial Law Probe

A justice ministry official told a parliamentary hearing that the ban was issued.

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea’s president | Image: AP

Seoul: South Korea's Justice Ministry said Monday that an overseas travel ban was imposed on President Yoon Suk Yeol during an investigation into his short-lived declaration of martial law.

South Korean police, prosecutors and anti-corruption agencies had requested the ban as they expand their probes into possible rebellion charges over Yoon's imposition of martial law last week.

A justice ministry official told a parliamentary hearing that the ban was issued. 

(Except the headline, this story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed)

Updated 12:33 IST, December 9th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.