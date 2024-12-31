A Toddler, Cancer Survivor And Newlywed Couple: Devastating Final Moments of Jeju Air Flyers

South Korea Plane Crash: Among the 179 passengers killed in the South Korea plane crash were five children, the youngest being just three years old. Heartbreaking images of the three-year-old, captured shortly before the crash, have been widely shared on social media. The toddler was travelling with his parents, Kang Ko (43) and Jin Lee Seon (37). This was the first time he was flying abroad, the family who had been actively sharing their trip to Thailand on social media had said. In one post, the couple wrote, “My son is going abroad for the first time on a night flight, and his first passport has no stamp!”

The Final Moment of 3-Year-Old On Doomed Jeju Plane

"My son's heading overseas for the first time on a night-time flight. ... The extensive schedule (of the trip) exhausted me, but I'm happy because my son had a great time," Koh captioned the picture of his son gazing out the flight window.



A Newlywed Couple, Would-be Bride And Cancer Survivor Among Victims

The plane crash also took the lives of a newlywed couple, their dreams of a lifetime together shattered just two weeks after their December 13 wedding.

A 50-year-old woman, who had bravely fought and won a year-long battle with cancer, was among the victims, her hard-earned second chance at life cruelly taken away. Also lost was a 32-year-old woman, her hopes of walking down the aisle next spring forever left unfulfilled.

South Korea Plane Crash