South Korea Video Captures Moment After The Plane Crash During Landing

South Korea: A plane carrying 175 passengers and six flight attendants drove off the runway and crashed into a fence at Muan International Airport in South Korea.

The Jeju Air plane was arriving from Thailand and the accident took place as it was landing, the report said.

It reported there were 28 dead.

Photos shared by local media showed smoke coming out of the plane.

Video Captures Moment After Plane Crash During Landing

Fire authorities said a blaze had been put out and that passengers were being rescued from the plane's tail.