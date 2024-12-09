South Korean Police Might Impose Overseas Travel Ban on President Yoon Over Martial Law: Report

Seoul: The South Korean police is currently considering imposing an overseas travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol following his imposition of martial law last week, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

According to the report, the police were considering banning Yoon from leaving the country as an investigation into Yoon's martial law imposition last week is underway. Repeated calls to the police were unanswered.

This development comes as South Korean prosecutors on Sunday detained former Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun who allegedly recommended last week's brief but stunning martial law imposition to Yoon, making him the first figure detained over the case.

Furthermore, Yoon avoided an opposition-led bid to impeach him in parliament on Sunday, with most ruling party lawmakers boycotting a floor vote to prevent the two-thirds majority needed to suspend his presidential powers.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Survives Impeachment

The impeachment vote for South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol failed to succeed on Saturday. The chorus against Yoon had gained strength after his undemocratic and controversial move of declaring martial rule in the country earlier this week. However, he failed to impose martial rule after S Korean Parliament voted 190-0 against the ruling. Yoon survived the impeachment motion after his party members boycotted it.

A South Korean legislative push to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived imposition of martial law fell through after most lawmakers from his conservative governing party boycotted the vote.

The defeat of the motion is expected to intensify public protests calling for Yoon's ouster and deepen political chaos in South Korea, with a survey suggesting a majority of South Koreans support the president's impeachment.

Yoon's martial law declaration drew criticism from his own ruling conservative party, but it is also determined to oppose Yoon's impeachment apparently because it fears losing the presidency to liberals.

On Saturday, Yoon issued an apology over the martial law decree, saying he won't shirk legal or political responsibility for the declaration. He said he would leave it to his party to chart a course through the country's political turmoil, “including matters related to my term in office”.