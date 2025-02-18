Space SPECTACLE: Astronaut Nick Hague Shares Breathtaking Pics Of Spacewalk With Sunita Willliams

New Delhi: An Astronaut Nick Hague on Monday, shared stunning spacewalk pictures on Instagram, featuring National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Alex Gorbunov and Indian-origin Sunita Williams.

The pictures were taken on the International Space Station last week when they all participated in spacewalk mission.

The Instagram post by Nick Hague (@astrohague) was captioned as, “Thank you to our crewmate, Alex Gorbunov, for capturing these photos of Suni and me during our spacewalk!”

Williams and Hague participated in two spacewalks—US spacewalk 91 on January 16, and US spacewalk 92 on January 23. Their work on the ISS included repairs to NASA’s NICER X-ray telescope and updates to the Canadarm2 robotic arm.

Spacewalk from ISS | image source: X / @AstoHague

Williams and Wilmore initially travelled to the ISS in June 2023 aboard Boeing’s Starliner capsule, which encountered technical issues. Their return has been contingent on Crew-10’s arrival to maintain normal staffing levels for the American segment of the ISS.

Following the handover, the two veteran astronauts will board the same Dragon spacecraft that transported Crew-10 to space. The undocking is scheduled for March 19, marking the end of their prolonged stay aboard the orbiting laboratory.

Williams, the current ISS commander, will supervise the transition after Crew-10 arrives, with a new commander taking over during a week-long handover before the return of the departing astronauts.

Sunita Williams' Return to Earth

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams along with fellow astronauts Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Aleksandr Grubonov, who have been stranded aboard the ISS due to Boeing’s faulty Starliner capsule, will now return sooner than expected.

NASA has accelerated their return timeline after swapping the spacecraft initially planned for a routine ISS flight. This decision comes after production delays with a new SpaceX capsule.