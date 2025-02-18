Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Space SPECTACLE: Astronaut Nick Hague Shares Breathtaking Pics Of Spacewalk With Sunita Willliams

Updated 00:38 IST, February 18th 2025

Space SPECTACLE: Astronaut Nick Hague Shares Breathtaking Pics Of Spacewalk With Sunita Willliams

Astronaut Nick Hague shared stunning spacewalk pictures featuring Alex Gorbunov and Sunita Williams during their spacewalk.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Space SPECTACLE: Astronaut Nick Hague Shares Breathtaking Pics Of Spacewalk With Sunita Willliams | Image: X / @AstoHague

New Delhi: An Astronaut Nick Hague on Monday, shared stunning spacewalk pictures on Instagram, featuring National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Alex Gorbunov and Indian-origin Sunita Williams.

The pictures were taken on the International Space Station last week when they all participated in spacewalk mission.

The Instagram post by Nick Hague (@astrohague) was captioned as, “Thank you to our crewmate, Alex Gorbunov, for capturing these photos of Suni and me during our spacewalk!”

Williams and Hague participated in two spacewalks—US spacewalk 91 on January 16, and US spacewalk 92 on January 23. Their work on the ISS included repairs to NASA’s NICER X-ray telescope and updates to the Canadarm2 robotic arm.

Spacewalk from ISS | image source: X / @AstoHague

Williams and Wilmore initially travelled to the ISS in June 2023 aboard Boeing’s Starliner capsule, which encountered technical issues. Their return has been contingent on Crew-10’s arrival to maintain normal staffing levels for the American segment of the ISS.

Following the handover, the two veteran astronauts will board the same Dragon spacecraft that transported Crew-10 to space. The undocking is scheduled for March 19, marking the end of their prolonged stay aboard the orbiting laboratory.

Williams, the current ISS commander, will supervise the transition after Crew-10 arrives, with a new commander taking over during a week-long handover before the return of the departing astronauts.

Also Read: Sunita Williams Creates History, Sets New Record For Spacewalk Time

Spacewalk from ISS | image source: X / @AstoHague

Sunita Williams' Return to Earth

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams along with fellow astronauts Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Aleksandr Grubonov, who have been stranded aboard the ISS due to Boeing’s faulty Starliner capsule, will now return sooner than expected.

NASA has accelerated their return timeline after swapping the spacecraft initially planned for a routine ISS flight. This decision comes after production delays with a new SpaceX capsule.

Instead of the delayed new capsule, NASA will use the previously flown SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, Endeavour, for the Crew-10 mission, ensuring the astronauts' earlier return.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Published 00:33 IST, February 18th 2025

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: