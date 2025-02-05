Search icon
Published 22:22 IST, February 5th 2025

Speaker Mike Johnson Calls Trump’s Plans For Gaza ‘Common Sense’

House Speaker Mike Johnson calls Trump’s plans to redevelop Gaza a “bold move” that should be given a look.

Mike Johnson and Donald Trump | Image: AP

“If we could control that situation and bring about a lasting peace there, it would do well for everybody,” Johnson, a Republican, said at a press conference.

“It just makes sense to make the neighborhood there safer,” he said. “I think it follows common sense.”

The speaker said plans to discuss the idea further when he meets with Netanyahu on Thursday at the Capitol.

He acknowledged while Trump’s announcement surprised many Johnson by said it was also cheered by others around the world.

Johnson also defended Trump and Elon Musk's dismantling of government.

Government workers are being pushed to resign.

Entire agencies are being shuttered.

Federal funding to states and nonprofits was temporarily frozen.

And the most sensitive Treasury Department information of countless Americans was opened to Musk’s DOGE team in an unprecedented breach of privacy and protocol.

"The executive branch of government in our system has the right to evaluate how executive branch agencies are operating and to ensure that not only the intent of Congress in funding mechanisms, but also the stewardship of precious American taxpayer dollars is being handled well," said Johnson.

“That's what they're doing by putting a pause on some of these agencies and by evaluating them, by doing these internal audits, that is a long overdue, much welcome development. That's what the American people demand and deserve, and that's what's happening. So we don't see this as a threat to article one at all. We see this as an active, engaged, committed executive branch authority doing what the executive branch should do.”

Updated 22:22 IST, February 5th 2025

