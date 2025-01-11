‘Spreading Disinformation From Sidelines’: California Governor Invites Trump For Wildfire Survey

Los Angeles: Inviting Donald Trump to review the wildfire situation in California, Governor Gavin Newsom said that US President-elect should work in the best interests of those suffering from the wildfires rather than “spreading disinformation from the sidelines”.

Governor Gavin Newsrom said that human tragedy should not be politicized. The remarks of Democratic Party leader came after Trump blamed the former for wildfires.

‘Spreading Disinformation From Sidelines’

“As you prepare to assume the presidency once more, I invite you to come to California. The hundreds of thousands of Americans - displaced from their homes and fearful for the future - deserve to see us all working together in their best interests, not politicising a human tragedy and spreading disinformation from the sidelines," Governor Newsrom said.

Trump Demanded Resignation of Gavin

US President-elect Donald Trump said that California Governor Gavin Newsom should be held responsible for ‘burning down one of the best and most beautiful parts of the the America”.

"One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground. It’s ashes, and Gavin Newscom should resign. This is all his fault!!!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.