Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • 'Stop Me If You Can': Indian-Origin CEO Challenges Musk as He Plans to Raise $500M Through USAID

Published 09:52 IST, February 10th 2025

'Stop Me If You Can': Indian-Origin CEO Challenges Musk as He Plans to Raise $500M Through USAID

Meanwhile, a federal judge has temporarily halted the administration’s plan to place 2,200 USAID employees on paid leave, delaying the shutdown process.

Reported by: Digital Desk
'Stop Me If You Can': Indian-Origin CEO Challenges Musk As He Plans to Raise $500M Through USAID | Image: X

Washington: As the US administration moves to shut down USAID, calling it a waste of money and a corrupt agency, Indian-origin CEO Arabind Srinivas of AI search engine Perleppcity AI has challenged Tesla owner Elon Musk over the decision and said that we can raise billions with the federal agency chanlllenging Musk to stop him.

Srinivas took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Considering raising $500B from USAID. Funding secured. Stop me if you can @elonmusk." His post came just days after US President Donald Trump and Musk publicly supported shutting down the federal agency.  

The challenge from Srinivas has sparked a debate over the agency's role and funding. Meanwhile, a federal judge has temporarily halted the administration’s plan to place 2,200 USAID employees on paid leave, delaying the shutdown process.

Updated 10:02 IST, February 10th 2025

Donald Trump

Recommended

Ed Sheeran Makes Telugu Debut, Croons Chuttamalle At Bengaluru Concert
Entertainment News
Happy Teddy Day 2025: Wishes, Quotes, And Images To Share With Partner
Lifestyle News
Punjab Man Dies of Heart Attack While Travelling to US Via Donkey Route
India News
Trump to Announce 25% Tariffs on Steel & Aluminum Escalating Trade War
World News
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: PM Modi to Lead Interactive Sessions Today
Education News
Ritika Sajdeh's Post After Rohit Sharma's 32nd ODI Ton Goes Viral
SportFit
'JEALOUS' PAK Fans Play Dirty Tricks Over Cuttack's Floodlight Debacle
SportFit
Maha Kumbh: President Murmu To Take Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam | LIVE
India News
Video of Lion Standing on Jeep Goes Viral, Netzens Ask Real or Fake?
Viral News
Assam Government Urges Centre to Establish Divyang University in State
Education News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: