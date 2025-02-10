Washington: As the US administration moves to shut down USAID, calling it a waste of money and a corrupt agency, Indian-origin CEO Arabind Srinivas of AI search engine Perleppcity AI has challenged Tesla owner Elon Musk over the decision and said that we can raise billions with the federal agency chanlllenging Musk to stop him.

Srinivas took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Considering raising $500B from USAID. Funding secured. Stop me if you can @elonmusk." His post came just days after US President Donald Trump and Musk publicly supported shutting down the federal agency.