Published 21:57 IST, February 5th 2025

Suspect Arrested in Ohio Cosmetics Warehouse Shooting, One Dead

A suspect has been arrested in the Ohio cosmetics warehouse shooting, where five employees were hospitalized and one tragically died.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Suspect Arrested in Fatal Ohio Cosmetics Warehouse Shooting | Image: AP

New Albany: A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting at an Ohio cosmetics warehouse, which resulted in one co-worker's death and five others being wounded, according to officials.

New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones confirmed that all the victims were employees at the facility, with five being hospitalized for treatment, while the sixth victim tragically died at the scene.

“Normally what we prefer to do is have people come out and surrender to us,” Deville said. “He refused to come out. Our guys did have to make entry.”

Foster was turned over to police in New Albany, where the shooting took place Tuesday night.

There were no reports of any kind of confrontation or dispute that would have prompted the shooting, New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones told reporters at a news conference.

Foster had been at work “for some time” before the shooting, which happened about 10:30 p.m., Jones said.

The victims have been transported to the hospital and the suspect is no longer believed to be at the building, said Josh Poland, a spokesperson for the city of New Albany.

The shooting happened at the warehouse for a company that makes products including cosmetics and toiletries. Police did not immediately provide details of the circumstances surrounding the shooting or the conditions of those wounded.

Police were working to evacuate all the employees following the shooting, which happened just before 11 pm, police said in a statement. 

(with agency inputs)

Updated 21:57 IST, February 5th 2025

