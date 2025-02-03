Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • 14 Women, Man Killed & Several Injured in Car Bomb Explosion in Syria

Published 13:15 IST, February 3rd 2025

14 Women, Man Killed & Several Injured in Car Bomb Explosion in Syria

The car on the outskirts of the city of Manbij detonated next to a vehicle carrying agricultural workers, killing 14 women and one man

14 Women, Man Killed and Several Injured in Car Bomb Explosion in Syria | Image: Unsplash

Damascus: At least 15 people were killed and dozens wounded Monday when a car bomb exploded in the outskirts of a northern Syrian city, local civil defence and a war monitor reported.

The car on the outskirts of the city of Manbij detonated next to a vehicle carrying agricultural workers, killing 14 women and one man, the local Syrian civil defence reported.

Another 15 women were wounded, among them in critical condition. However, Britain-based war monitor The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 18 women were killed as well as one man.

Manbij in northeastern Aleppo province continues to witness violence even after the downfall of President Bashar Assad in December, where Turkish-backed factions known as the Syrian National Army continue to clash with the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

(Except the headline, this story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed)
 

Updated 13:15 IST, February 3rd 2025

Recommended

Who Is Bianca? Kanye's Wife Who Gatecrashed Grammys In Nude Outfit
Entertainment News
SC Seeks Report on Alleged Biren Singh Audio Clip on Manipur Violence
India News
3 Arrested in Rape-Murder of Dalit Woman in Ayodhya
India News
Kerala State Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-807 Monday Lucky Draw OUT
Utility News
UP Shocker: Woman Kills Neighbour Over Alleged Blackmail, Arrested
India News
Lok Sabha Takes Up 18 Questions Amid Oppn Protests Over Kumbh Stampede
India News
Bumrah Update: Pacer Arrives in B'luru NCA, Will he be Fit For CT 25?
SportFit
JPC Report On Waqf Bill To Be Tabled In Parliament Today Amid Row | LIVE
India News
'Bade Miyan, Chote Miyan...': Amit Shah Hits Out at Kejriwal, Sisodia
Election News
Elon Musk Says President Donald Trump 'Agreed' USAID Should Be Shut Down
World News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: