Syrians Celebrate Regime Fall as Assad Flees to Russia | LIVE UPDATES

The Islamist rebels of Syria are closing in on Damascus and Homs, after taking major cities like Aleppo. Damascus is the capital of Syria but Homs is also important for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Strategic importance of the city aside, Homs is also important for another reason. It is Asma Assad's (Bashar al Assad's wife) family's hometown. Although she grew up in west London, and worked as a banker for JP Morgan before marrying Bashar, she, over the years, developed a keen interest in Syria and her family's roots. When Asma married Bashar, she gave up on the offer she had from Harvard Business School. In one interview, when she was asked if she regretted her decision, she replied by saying “who'll choose Harvard over love?”

We know a lot about the relationship between Syria's President and his wife, compared to other world leaders, because their emails were leaked back in 2012. There was a suspicion that Assad was cheating on his wife. Someone accessed his personal emails in the hope they'll be able to damage him. However, the leaked emails did something quite different.

In 2011, as rebels attacked Asma's ancestral town, Homs, she wrote an email to Bashar which read "If we are strong together, we will overcome this together...I love you.”

The Syrian President replied to the email from his wife with a heart emoji. Few days later, she wrote “Sometimes at night, when I look to the sky, I start thinking of you and ask myself, why? Why do I love you? I think and smile, because I know the list could run on for miles.”

In an email to her friend, Syria's first lady boasted to her friend that she is the “REAL dictator” in their marriage. In one email, the Syrian President emailed his wife a country song with the lyrics “I've made a mess of me/The person that I've been lately/Ain't who I wanna be.”

In 2018, it was reported that Bashar's wife was undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

If Damascus does indeed fall and Assad and his wife don't escape (assuming they already haven't), it isn't clear what their fate would be.