Syrian rebels take control of Country's 2nd Largest City, Aleppo

Aleppo: Syrian rebel forces have seized control of much of Aleppo, the country's second-largest city, as confirmed by videos verified by local residents and reports.

A rebel alliance launched an unexpected offensive this week, advancing eastward through villages near Aleppo and reigniting a conflict that had largely stalled for years.

This is the first instance of Syrian rebels entering Aleppo since government forces reasserted control of the city during the Civil War in 2016.

Syrian Rebels Claiming They Have Taken Control of Aleppo

Rebel fighters have been spotted at strategic locations, with one video capturing armed men waving an opposition flag and chanting "God is great" in Arabic in a central square.

Another clip shows rebels at the city’s citadel, which is also in central Aleppo. At least one man in the clip is armed, as he says: “We are the first to arrive and the first to conquer.” reports.

Syrian rebels outside of iconic Citadel in Aleppo | Image source: X

The only exception seems to be the northeastern part of the city, where several neighborhoods are still controlled by government forces and their Iranian militia allies.

The advancing rebels faced little resistance from the Syrian army, with several Aleppo residents telling that there has been minimal fighting in the city's urban areas, reports.

In response to the rebel advance, the Russian air force conducted an aerial offensive on Friday against Syrian opposition forces in Aleppo and Idlib provinces, according to reports.

Who are these Rebels?

The rebels belong to a newly formed coalition called the "Military Operations Command," which includes a wide range of opposition groups, from Islamist factions to moderate forces previously supported by the US. The coalition was announced on Wednesday, just before the attack on Aleppo.