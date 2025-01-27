Published 17:39 IST, January 27th 2025
Tens of Thousands Return to Devastated Northern Gaza as Israel Lifts its Closure Under Truce
Tens of thousands of Palestinians streamed into the most heavily destroyed part of the Gaza Strip on Monday as Israel lifted its closure of the north for the first time since the early weeks of the 15-month war.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Gaza strip | Image: AP
Tens of thousands of Palestinians streamed into the most heavily destroyed part of the Gaza Strip on Monday as Israel lifted its closure of the north for the first time since the early weeks of the 15-month war with Hamas in accordance with a fragile ceasefire.
Massive crowds of people walking with their belongings stretched along a main road running next to the coast in a stunning reversal of the mass exodus from the north at the start of the war that many Palestinians had feared Israel would make permanent.
Updated 17:39 IST, January 27th 2025