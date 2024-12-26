Search icon
Published 16:46 IST, December 26th 2024

Terrorist Masood Azhar, JeM Founder, Suffers Heart Attack: Report

Terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar, founder of JeM, reportedly suffered a heart attack in Afghanistan and was transferred to a hospital in Karachi.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Terrorist Masood Azhar reportedly suffered heart attack | Image: File Photo

Karachi: Terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar, founder of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), has reportedly suffered a heart attack. Azhar, who was in Afghanistan’s Khost province, was immediately transferred to Pakistan after the incident.

As per the reports, he is currently receiving treatment at the Combined Military Hospital in Karachi. However, there has been no update on his condition yet.

Reports indicate that Maulana Masood Azhar, whose JeM was responsible for the deadly Pulwama attack in India, was in Afghanistan when his health worsened. Sources say he is being transferred to a hospital in Pakistan for treatment.

Who is Masood Azhar?

Masood Azhar was released by India in 1999 following the hijacking of IC-814 and was the mastermind behind the 2001 Indian Parliament attack.

Azhar is linked to several major terror attacks in India, including the 2016 Pathankot attack and the 2019 Pulwama attack.

In September 2019, India designated Azhar and Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed as 'individual terrorists' under the UAPA anti-terror law.

Masood's Release in 1999

Masood Azhar is one of India’s most wanted terrorists. In 2019, the Modi government officially designated Azhar and Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, as "terrorists" under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA.

In December 1999, Masood Azhar was released in exchange for hostages during the hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Kandahar. After his release, he went on to establish the notorious terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Updated 16:57 IST, December 26th 2024

Pakistan

