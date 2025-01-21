'Return of King': Elon Musk Celebrates as Donald Trump Takes Over 'POTUS' X Handle as US President

Washington: Donald Trump has been sworn-in as the 47th US President and has assumed duties at the White House. Politicians, business tycoons and celebrities from across the world have been congratulating Trump including billionaire and Trump's close ally Elon Musk. In a post on ‘X’, Musk has celebrated Donald Trump's return to the POTUS account on ‘X’.

The Return of the King: Elon Musk Celebrates As Trump Takes Over X Account ‘POTUS’

Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is over the moon as Donald Trump assumes his duties as US President at the White House. Musk has been sharing several posts on his social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) and in one of them, he has expressed his joy as Trump returns to the POTUS account on X.

With a screenshot of two images - one of Trump's suspended account from 2021 and one of his present POTUS (President of the United States) account, Elon Musk has written, ‘The return of the king’. Shared a little after midnight on X, Elon Musk's post has been viewed by over 36 million users, liked by 684K and reshared by over 75,000 people; over 22,000 X users have commented on this post.

Musk Endorses Trump's Mars Astronaut Mission

Getting humans to Mars has long been an obsession for SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. On Monday, that project got a full endorsement from the newly sworn-in president.

During his inaugural address, President Donald Trump promised he would “pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts who plant the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars.”