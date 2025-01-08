'There Isn't A Snowball's Chance in Hell...': Trudeau Responds to Trump's US-Canada Merger 'Threat'

Ottawa: Hours after Justin Trudeau resigned as Canada PM, US President-elect Donald Trump renewed his offer to merge Canada with the United States and make it the 51st state of US; Trump had also said that he'd rely on economic force for the merger. Trudeau has now responded sharply to Trump's merger proposal, shutting it down completely.

‘There Isn’t A Snowball's Chance in Hell…': Trudeau on Trump's US-Canada Merger 'Threat'

A day after Donald Trump remade an offer to make Canada the 51st state of US after Trudeau's resignation, the latter made a sharp response, denying any and every possibility of of US-Canada merger.

In a post on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), Justin Trudeau said, “There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States. Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner.”

Trump to Rely on ‘Economic Force’ to Merge US-Canada

Trump, who will officially take office on January 20, assured that he would not use military force against Canada, but instead, would rely on "economic force." However, he declined to rule out military action to reclaim control of the Panama Canal and acquire the Danish territory of Greenland, citing "economic security" concerns.

Trump Renews Offer to Make Canada 51st State of US

Hours after the resignation of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday renewed his offer of making Canada the 51st state of the United States. “Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“If Canada merged with the US, there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!” said the president-elect after the resignation of Trudeau on Monday.

Further, during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said, “Canada and the United States, that would really be something. You get rid of the artificially drawn line and you take a look at what it looks like... and it would also be much better financial security", suggesting that Canada should become the 51st state and continued to threaten major tariffs on both Canada and Mexico.

Trudeau's Resignation as Canada PM

Trudeau, 53, announced to resign Monday as he was forced by his ruling Liberal Party amidst his growing unpopularity. General elections are scheduled this year. The Canadian prime minister said that he would stay on as prime minister till the party elected a new leader. In his words, “...I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister after the party selects its next leader...Last night I asked the president of the Liberal Party to start that process…”

In his resignation statement he said, “I'm a fighter. Every bone in my body has always told me to fight because I care deeply about Canadians. And the fact is, despite best efforts to work through it, Parliament has been paralyzed for months. That's why this morning I advised the Governor-General that we need a new session of Parliament. She has granted this request and the House will now be prorogued until March 24th. I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust nationwide competitive process. This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I have to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election. A new Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Party will carry its values and ideals into the next election. I'm excited to see the process unfold in the months ahead. It's time for a reset. It's time for the temperature to come down, for the people to have a fresh start in Parliament, to be able to navigate through these complex times, both domestically and internationally. I do wish that we'd been able to change the way we elect our governments ... but I could not change unilaterally, without the support of other parties, our electoral system, that wouldn't have been responsible."