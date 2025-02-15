These Cutest 'Elder Sister' and 'Little Brother' Are Looking For Names | Viral

Hong Kong: Panda fever has once again gripped Hong Kong as residents rushed to suggest names for the city’s first locally-born giant panda cubs, who just turned six months old.

The naming competition for the twin cubs, born on August 15, was launched on Saturday after a grand celebratory event attended by Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee and other officials at Ocean Park, where the cubs, their parents, and two other pandas from mainland China are housed. Residents have been invited to submit name suggestions via the park's official website.

Lee announced that Hong Kong now has the largest number of pandas in captivity outside mainland China and confirmed that the cubs’ names would be revealed in the first half of this year.

Public Debut and Exclusive Visits

The twin pandas, nicknamed "Elder Sister" and "Little Brother," made their first public appearance on Sunday.

Visitors are now able to see them for five hours daily at the park. For those wanting a more exclusive experience, Ocean Park offered special pre-opening hours visits for HK$1,500 (about $190).

During a media preview on Saturday, the male cub was seen lying on a swing, playing with a tree stick, and sliding down a platform, while the female cub eagerly explored the enclosure and climbed a tree. Panda caretakers noted that the female twin appeared more energetic, preferring to climb trees and rest on branches, while her brother enjoyed wandering around and playing with plants. To differentiate them, the male cub was marked with two purple food-coloring spots on his back.

A Boost for Tourism Amid Financial Struggles

The birth of the panda twins in August 2023 made Ying Ying the world's oldest first-time panda mother. Their viral popularity on social media sparked hope for Hong Kong’s tourism industry, with officials urging businesses to capitalize on the growing "panda economy."

Ocean Park’s chairman Paulo Pong reported an increase in income during the Christmas season and Lunar New Year holiday, as tourists flocked to see the newly arrived pandas.

“We’re turning the page, and we believe the pandas are definitely helping the park’s income,” he said.

However, maintaining pandas is costly. Ocean Park recorded a financial deficit of HK$71.6 million ($9.2 million) last year and previously required a government relief fund in 2020 to survive.

Observers remain uncertain whether caring for six pandas will add financial strain or help revive the park’s business.

Despite financial concerns, Pong emphasized that panda conservation was about animal welfare and education, not just a commercial venture. "Raising pandas is not just a money exercise, it’s about conservation," he stated.

China’s ‘Panda Diplomacy’

Pandas are often considered China’s unofficial national mascot. The country’s giant panda loan program with international zoos has long been viewed as a diplomatic tool for enhancing relationships worldwide.