Thousands Protest in Berlin Against German Far-Right Rise Ahead of Feb 23 Election

Berlin: Ahead of a general election on February 23, thousands of Germans protested against the emergence of the far-right and anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party on Saturday in Berlin and other cities.

At Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, participants protested by lighting up their phones, blowing whistles, and singing anti-fascist songs. In Cologne, demonstrators carried banners condemning the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

The opposition bloc of Germany’s centre-right parties, the Union, led by Friedrich Merz, currently leads pre-election polls, with the AfD securing second place.

Merz's Toughened Migration Policy Proposal

Merz said Friday that his party will bring motions to toughen migration policy — one of the main election issues — to parliament next week, a move seen risky in case the motions go to a vote and pass with the help of AfD.

Merz had earlier vowed to bar people from entering the country without proper papers and to step up deportations if he is elected chancellor. Those comments came after a knife attack in Aschaffenburg by a rejected asylum-seeker left a man and a 2-year-old boy dead and spilled over into the election campaign.

Protests and AfD Election Campaign

Activists including the group calling itself Fridays for Future dubbed the Berlin rally the “sea of light against the right turn”. They hope it will draw attention to the actions by the new administration of US President Donald Trump and to the political lineup ahead of Germany's election.

A protester in Cologne, Thomas Schneemann, said it was most important for him to "stay united against the far right".

"Especially after yesterday and what we heard from Friedrich Merz we have to stand together to fight the far right,” Schneemann said.

The protests took place place while AfD was opening its election campaign in the central city of Halle on Saturday. Party leaders Alice Weidel, AfD's candidate for chancellor, and Tino Chrupalla were expected to speak to an audience of some 4,500 people.

Weidel again received the backing of Elon Musk, who addressed the rally remotely, but she has no realistic chance of becoming Germany's leader as other parties refuse to work with AfD.