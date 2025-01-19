Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Thousands Protest in Washington DC Against Trump Ahead of Inauguration

Published 07:16 IST, January 19th 2025

Thousands Protest in Washington DC Against Trump Ahead of Inauguration

Thousands of people from across the country gathered in the American Capital two days before the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the US.

Capitol Hill | Image: AP

Washington: Thousands of people from across the country gathered in the American Capital two days before the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States on January 20.

Trump, 78, succeeds Joe Biden, 82, on Tuesday as the new occupant of the White House. A coalition of nonprofit bodies, including Sakhi for South Asian Survivors, under the banner of People’s March, held the demonstration here to protest against the policies of Trump.

Displaying anti-Trump posters and banner, the protestors raised slogans against the next President and also against some of his close supporters including Tesla owner Elon Musk. The same group had also held a similar protest on January 2017, when Trump was inaugurated for the first time.

There were a series of three protests which started from three different parks and culminated near the Lincoln Memorial. “Mass protest is one of the most effective ways to demonstrate to our communities that we are not obeying in advance or bowing to fascism, and invites them to do the same,” People’s March said.

Amongst the coalition members are Abortion Action Now, Time to Act, SisterSong, Women’s March, Popular Democracy In Action, Harriet’s Wildest Dreams, The Feminist Front, NOW, Planned Parenthood, National Women’s Law Center Action Fund, Sierra Club, and the Frontline.

Women’s March is anchoring the logistics of the mobilization. Similar marches, though at a smaller scale, were also held in various other cities including New York, Seattle and Chicago.

“We really wanted to come to support women, equality, immigration, everything that really feels like we don't have much of a say in right now," Brittany Martinez, one of the protesters, told USA TODAY.

Law enforcement officials said protests and major events are being planned throughout the weekend ahead of the inauguration on Monday. The protestors condemned Trump’s policies and values. Many of them chanted “F**k Trump!", "Trans Lives Matter!", “Stand up, fight back!”, “Trust Black women!” and “We cannot be silent.” 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 07:16 IST, January 19th 2025

Donald Trump

Recommended

Maha Kumbh 2025: Police Ban Drones Amid Security Concerns | LIVE
India News
Trump Likely to Visit India After Assuming US President Duties: Report
World News
RG Kar Case Key Accused Convicted: Abhaya’s Family Seek Arrest Of Others
India News
Youth Slits Minor Girl's Throat For Refusing Marriage In Faridabad
India News
Mumbai Police Arrest Attacker Who Stabbed Saif Ali Khan At His Home
India News
AI Expert Lex Fridman Announces Podcast With PM Modi
India News
Coldplay Fans Cheer As Chris Martin Shouts Out Bumrah At Mumbai Concert
Entertainment News
Chris Martin Rocks Mumbai As He Greets Fans In Hindi | Watch
Entertainment News
Main Accused Sanjoy Roy Found Guilty in RG Kar Horror Case
India News
Race 4, Jewel Thief, Kartavya: Saif's Movies Derailed After His Stabbing
Entertainment News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: