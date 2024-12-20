Assassination Threat to Elon Musk? X Users Call Out Cryptic Post Against Billionaire

New York: A recent post on social media suggesting harm to billionaire CEO Elon Musk has gone viral, stirring controversy. The post came from a user named Bill Shea on the platform X (formerly Twitter), and it quickly caught attention. The message referred to Musk’s position as CEO and hinted at potential assassination threat, causing a stir online.

Shea, who later deactivated his account due to the backlash, shared a post from another account, Republicans Against Trump. This post included a screenshot of a tweet by Musk about a government spending bill. The caption in the post claimed, "Elon Musk is literally everything MAGA Republicans accused of George Soros of doing." Shea then added his comment, "Folks, please do not forget Musk is a CEO of several companies. I say again, he's a CEO. Do with that information as you will."

Many users on X, interpreting Shea’s words as a call for Musk’s assassination, shared the post widely, which led to negative reactions and criticism. The account was eventually shut down due to the increasing attention.

This controversy comes in the wake of another incident: the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. After Thompson’s death, some people expressed support for the killer, Mangione, citing frustrations with the healthcare system in the United States. This has led to heated debates online, with some even holding events to celebrate Mangione. A "Mangione lookalike" contest was also held in New York, where the murder took place.

The issue escalated further when former Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz caused a stir on Bluesky. She shared an image with the caption "CEO DOWN" and criticised the role of insurance executives in causing harm. While Lorenz clarified that she opposed violence, she defended the right to call out systemic problems and those responsible for them.