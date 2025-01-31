Three Coaches of Karachi-bound Train Derail Near Lahore in Pakistan | WATCH

Karachi: Three bogies of the Shalimar Express train derailed near the city of Sheikhupura, while en route to Karachi from Lahore, offcials said on Friday.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Officials said that train services were also suspended as a result of the incident.

“All passengers on board three derailed bogies of Shalimar Express train are safe,” said the railway spokesperson.

Train Derails Near Lahore | WATCH