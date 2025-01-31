Union Budget 2025 in association with

  • Three Coaches of Karachi-bound Train Derail Near Lahore in Pakistan | WATCH

Published 18:38 IST, January 31st 2025

Three Coaches of Karachi-bound Train Derail Near Lahore in Pakistan | WATCH

Three bogies of the Shalimar Express train derailed near the city of Sheikhupura while en route to Karachi from Lahore.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Train derails in Pakistan | Image: X

Karachi: Three bogies of the Shalimar Express train derailed near the city of Sheikhupura, while en route to Karachi from Lahore, offcials said on Friday. 

No casualties have been reported in the incident. 

Officials said that train services were also suspended as a result of the incident.

“All passengers on board three derailed bogies of Shalimar Express train are safe,” said the railway spokesperson. 

Train Derails Near Lahore | WATCH

 

More to follow.

Updated 18:41 IST, January 31st 2025

Pakistan
