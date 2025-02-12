Search icon
  • Thrown Away, Almost: First Edition Harry Potter Fetches £21,000 After Near-Disaster!

Published 17:53 IST, February 12th 2025

Thrown Away, Almost: First Edition Harry Potter Fetches £21,000 After Near-Disaster!

A rare first edition of Harry Potter almost tossed in the trash sold for £21,000 after being discovered with a misprint.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
A rare first edition of Harry Potter almost tossed in the trash sold for £21,000 after being discovered with a misprint. | Image: AI Generated

New Delhi, India: Be careful before you toss out your old books! A rare first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, one of only 500 ever printed, was nearly thrown in the trash before it was spotted and sold at auction for over £21,000 ($26,000). 

This particular copy was even rarer, as it was one of just 300 distributed to public libraries. 

The book was found among the belongings of a deceased man from Brixham, whose items were about to be discarded. But then, Daniel Pearce, an auction house owner, came across the book and immediately recognized it for what it was.

BBC A first edition copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone propped up on an auction table. A woman holding a gavel sits behind it.

A small misprint on the back cover, "philosopher's" was spelled wrong, a telltale sign of a true first edition. 

And just like that, what could’ve been forgotten in the trash turned into a magical treasure trove.

So, if you've got any old Harry Potter books gathering dust, maybe,  it’s the real deal with a misprint? 

Updated 17:57 IST, February 12th 2025

