TikTok Returns To US After Temporary Shutdown As Trump Promises To Delay Federal Ban

TikTok has returned to American app stores and resumed its service in the US after temporarily going off on Saturday amidst an expected federal ban. The video-sharing app, with over 170 million users in the United States, had been removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store late Saturday, following a law passed in April that required its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell its US operations by January 18.

However, President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to issue an executive order on his first day in office to delay the restrictions and allow ByteDance additional time to find a US-approved buyer.

Reportedly, millions of TikTok users were greeted with a pop-up message on Saturday, that read, “Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now,” as the app went offline. This was due to the bipartisan law passed by US lawmakers earlier in the year, which cited national security concerns about TikTok’s ties to China. The law gave ByteDance until January 18 to divest its US operations or face a nationwide ban.

According to the information, the law’s restrictions were initially set in motion under the Biden administration, but enforcement was delayed, leaving the decision of TikTok’s future to President-elect Trump. If ByteDance failed to comply with the law, the company faced potential fines for continuing operations in the US.

Trump’s Executive Order To Delay Ban

In a post on his social media platform, President-elect Trump promised to take action to extend the deadline and prevent TikTok from going offline. "I will issue an executive order on my first day in office that will extend the period of time before the law's prohibitions take effect," Trump wrote, adding, "This will allow us to make a deal to protect our national security."

Trump’s executive order also promises immunity for companies that continue to support TikTok’s operations during this transition period. This move grants ByteDance more time to seek a US-approved buyer, which could save TikTok from the harsh penalties of the ban.

ByteDance Responds

Tiktok’s parent company, ByteDance thanked President-elect Trump for his decision to delay the ban, expressing relief that their service providers would not face penalties. “The President-elect has provided the necessary assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties for supporting TikTok’s continued operation,” the company said in a statement posted on X.

TikTok’s return to US app stores came swiftly, with users able to access the platform again by Sunday afternoon. While the shutdown lasted only briefly, it left millions of creators and users scrambling to find alternatives.

National Security Concerns

The ban and TikTok’s uncertain future have been at the centre of debates in Washington. US lawmakers raised concerns about the app’s ties to the Chinese government, which they say could pose a national security threat. ByteDance has long resisted selling its US operations, and despite several offers, including one from AI startup Perplexity AI, the company has yet to find a suitable buyer.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew, who will be attending Trump’s inauguration, expressed his gratitude toward the president-elect for his "strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship”. Chew’s comments highlighted the ongoing conflict between TikTok’s operation in the US and concerns over censorship and security.

Ongoing Talks With China

Trump’s choice for national security adviser, Michael Waltz, confirmed that discussions are ongoing with Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding TikTok’s future in the US. "We’re working on finding a solution that keeps America’s national security intact while also allowing TikTok to operate," Waltz said in a recent interview.

What’s Next For TikTok?

As Trump prepares to take office, all eyes are on the future of TikTok in the US. The decision to delay the ban gives ByteDance more time to make a deal with a US buyer. The ongoing discussions between the US and China will likely play an important role in determining TikTok’s fate.