Published 21:18 IST, January 21st 2025

TikTok Meets Terror: Pakistani Man Mauled by Lion While Making Video

"As Azeem got closer to the lion with his cellphone, the big cat attacked him, leaving him with injuries on his head, face and arms," police said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pak man critically injured while shooting video with caged lion | Image: Pixabay

Islamabad: A Pakistani man sustained critical injuries after being attacked by a lion while attempting to film a TikTok video with the animal at a breeding farm in the country's Punjab province, police reported on Tuesday.

Muhammad Azeem, in his late 20s, entered the lion's cage in Lahore's densely populated Sabzazar area without the farm owner's consent to record the video.

"As Azeem got closer to the lion with his cellphone, the big cat attacked him, leaving him with injuries on his head, face and arms," the police said.

Azeem's cries for help alerted the breeding farm owner, who managed to rescue him. He was immediately shifted to a hospital, where his condition remains critical.

Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has directed legal action against the farm owner, including the revocation of their breeding licence.

Last week, the Punjab Chief Minister's cabinet, under Maryam Nawaz, added big cats to Schedule II of the Wildlife Act of 1974, formally regulating their possession.

"Keeping of five species of big cats – lions, cheetahs, tigers, pumas, and jaguars – has been regulated under the law. There had been no legislation for the past 70 years regarding the keeping of these animals, leading to their presence in homes," Aurangzeb stated.

She added, "A strict ban has been imposed on displaying these animals on TikTok or other social media platforms. Violators will face legal action."

Aurangzeb emphasized that new standards mandate housing these animals outside city limits, with time provided for owners to relocate them. "Failure to comply will result in legal action and FIRs," she warned.

(With PTI Inputs)

Updated 21:18 IST, January 21st 2025

