'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP Chandra Arya Writes Letter to Trudeau

Toronto: As problems continue to increase for Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with his own party leaders standing up against him, Indian-origin MP in Canada Chandra Arya has written a letter to the Canadian PM, telling him that now it is time for him to step aside. The Indian-origin MP in Canada has also promoted former Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland as the one to take the lead.

Indian-origin MP in Canada Writes Letter to Prime Minister Trudeau

Chandra Arya, an Indian-origin MP in Canada has written a letter to Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau amid the severe backlash he is facing both internally and from his opposition parties who have united to initiate a no-confidence motion against him, asking him to resign from his post. In the letter, Chandra Arya has asked Trudeau to ‘step aside' and he has also lauded former Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's ‘political acumen' and has batted for her as the most suitable person to takeover from Trudeau.

‘Majority of the Liberal Caucus Does Not Support Your Leadership’

The Indian-origin MP in Canada has begun his letter with thanking Trudeau for his contributions to the country but at the same time, he has pointed out that his leadership is not supported by a majority of the Liberal caucus. The letter reads, “Thank you for your leadership. Thanks to you, our Liberal Party experienced a revival in 2015, and under your guidance, we have achieved significant accomplishments. You have delivered on the trust Canadians placed in you."

It further read, "While I align as a fiscally center-right Liberal and have often disagreed with your more left-leaning positions, I have consistently supported you since last summer, even when some of our colleagues called for your resignation. However, it became apparent today that you no longer hold the confidence of the House of Commons. Now I reasonably certain that a majority of the Liberal caucus no longer supports your leadership.”

‘Time For You to Step Aside’: Indian-origin MP in Canada to Trudeau

Another very important part of the letter written by Chandra Arya to Justin Trudeau is his suggestion to the Canadian PM to step aside. The letter says, “With all opposition parties united to vote on a motion of non-confidence, I believe it is time for you to step aside as leader of the Liberal caucus immediately.”

Chandra Arya Promotes Chrystia Freeland as Best Person to Replace Trudeau

In his letter to Trudeau, Chandra Arya has openly praised the ‘political acumen' of Chrystia Freeland who recently resigned from the post of Finance Minister and has batted for her to replace Trudeau and lead the nation. He said, “Chrystia Freeland's resignation marked a pivotal shift. While I was disappointed by the timing of her announcement, I must acknowledge her exceptional political acumen. Whether by design or circumstance, she has emerged as a credible and stable alternative to your leadership.

Despite your low approval ratings, my support for you stemmed from the lack of a viable and reassuring alternative. Chrystia has now filled that void. To the Liberal caucus and Canadians at large, she represents stability and competence, ready to lead immediately. Her successful track record positions her ideally to address the looming challenges posed by the new U.S. administration. Chrystia's approach-polite yet firm-has demonstrated her capacity to stand up to even the most intimidating personalities, embodying the strength of an iron fist in a velvet glove.

Chrystia's years of dedication to building and maintaining caucus relationships-something unparalleled even by your closest advisors-give her a unique ability to unite the party. I am confident the caucus will rally behind her. Under Chrystia's leadership, we can preserve your legacy and protect it from being dismantled by the current official opposition."

What's Next for Trudeau Amid No-Confidence Motion Calls?

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to face a no-confidence motion brought by New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh, his former ally. The move, announced through an open letter on Friday, has put the Liberal minority government in a precarious position as Trudeau grapples with mounting pressure to step down. What's next for Trudeau? Here are his possible options…