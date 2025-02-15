Time Has Come For Creation of ‘Armed Forces of Europe’: Zelenskyy

New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged European nations to establish a unified “armed forces of Europe,” arguing that the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia has already laid the foundation for such an initiative.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Zelenskyy stressed that Europe must be prepared for scenarios where the United States may withdraw its support on critical security matters.

“I really believe that time has come,” he declared. “The armed forces of Europe must be created.”

Zelenskyy noted that while European leaders have long debated the need for greater military independence, Ukraine’s three-year full-scale war has demonstrated the necessity of a self-reliant defence mechanism. He warned that America “might say no to Europe on issues that threaten it,” emphasizing the urgency of collective European security efforts.

The Ukrainian leader also referenced a recent phone call between former US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, after which Trump suggested the possibility of peace negotiations. While Trump later assured Zelenskyy that Ukraine would be included in any discussions, the Ukrainian president remained sceptical about deals made without direct Ukrainian participation.

“Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement, and the same rule should apply to all of Europe,” Zelenskyy asserted. “A few days ago, President Trump told me about his conversation with Putin. Not once did he mention that America needs Europe at the table. That says a lot.”

Addressing NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Zelenskyy clarified that his proposal was not intended to replace NATO but rather to ensure that Europe plays an equal role alongside the United States in transatlantic security. His remarks underscored growing concerns within Europe about its dependence on U.S. military support.