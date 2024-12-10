Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Tokyo Adopts 4-Day Workweek As Japan Aims To Boost Birth Rate, Check Details

Published 20:40 IST, December 10th 2024

Tokyo Adopts 4-Day Workweek As Japan Aims To Boost Birth Rate, Check Details

Tokyo Metropolitan Government has announced plans to implement a four-day workweek for its employees as it aims to combat Japan’s record-low fertility rates.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Tokyo adopts 4-Day Workweek as Japan aims to boost birth rate | Image: X

Tokyo: In a bid to arrest the declining birth rate, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has announced plans to implement a four-day workweek for its employees as it aims to combat Japan’s record-low fertility rates.

This move comes as Japan grapples with an ageing population. Although Japan's overall population has been shrinking, the proportion of people aged 65 and above has risen to 29.3%, the highest of any country, according to the Statistics Bureau of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

How Tokyo is Implementing 4-Day Workweek 

The new policy gives employees the option to take three days off each week, while parents of elementary school children can choose to shorten their working hours with a minor salary reduction. The initiative was unveiled by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. 

“Flexibility in work styles is crucial,” Koike said. 

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike announced that the metropolitan government's employees will be able to take three days off every week beginning in April.

"With flexibility, we will review work styles to ensure that no one has to give up their career due to life events like childbirth or child care," she said at the fourth regular session of the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly

Japan Faces Ageing Population 

Amid Japan's record-low fertility rate, the new policy seeks to encourage couples to have children. According to the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare, despite the government's heightened efforts to promote family growth, the fertility rate dropped to just 1.2 children per woman last year—well below the 2.1 required for a stable population. 

Koike also introduced a new policy allowing parents of primary school-aged children to trade a portion of their salary for the option to leave work early.
"In these difficult times for the country, Tokyo must take the initiative to safeguard and improve the lives, livelihoods, and economy of our people," she added.
 

Updated 20:40 IST, December 10th 2024

Recommended

'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.