Tourist Attempts Selfie With Shark in Ocean, Leaves Him Without Hands

Viral News: A Canadian tourist's attempt to capture an adventurous selfie with shark ended in a terrifying encounter where he lost both his arms. The tourist now faces a life forever altered after losing both hands in the attack.

The shocking incident happened in the waters of Thompson Cove Beach, Turks and Caicos Islands, on Friday. The adventurous tourist was seemingly unaware of the inherent dangers posed by the ocean's apex predator, and as he ventured closer for the perfect shot, he found himself way too close to danger, unfortunately losing both his hands.

Eyewitnesses recount that the tourist had ignored warnings from onlookers and local guides, choosing to dive into the waters where the shark was spotted. In his quest for a with the shark, he extended his arms towards the shark, hoping to capture the majestic creature alongside him.

However, the situation took a horrifying turn when the shark, likely feeling threatened or curious, attacked the tourist's hands with immense force. Panic and chaos ensued as nearby swimmers and beachgoers rushed to his aid, pulling him out of the water and providing immediate first aid.

The tourist was quickly transported to the nearest medical facility, where doctors worked tirelessly to stabilise his condition. Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, the severity of the injuries resulted in the loss of both hands. He is currently undergoing extensive medical treatment and rehabilitation to adapt to his new reality.

This is not the first incident of its kind where a tourist endangered his life to get photos ed. Recently, a woman and son on a jungle safari in India were surrounded by elephants but fortunately escaped safely.