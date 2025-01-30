‘Tower, Did You See That?’: Pilot’s Final Words Before Collision Near Reagan Airport in Washington DC

US: A passenger jet collided with a helicopter during its landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport on Wednesday evening. This has prompted a major search-and-rescue effort in the nearby Potomac River. Flights in and out of the Washington-area airport have been halted temporarily. No casualties have been reported yet.

"In audio recordings from the air traffic control tower at the time of the crash, a controller can be heard asking the helicopter, “PAT25 do you have the CRJ in sight,” in reference to the passenger aircraft.”

“Tower, did you see that?” another pilot is heard calling seconds after the apparent collision.”

The control tower quickly redirected other aircraft away from Reagan.

In a statement late Wednesday, Trump thanked first responders for their “incredible work,” noting that he was “monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.” “May God Bless their souls,” he added Noem says all available Coast Guard resources being deployed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said she would be deploying all available resources from the U.S. Coast Guard for search and rescue efforts.

“We are actively monitoring the situation & stand ready to support local responders,” Noem said in a post on X.

Reagan Washington National Airport, situated along the Potomac River southwest of the city, is a favoured choice due to its proximity compared to the more distant Dulles International Airport in Virginia. Flights arriving at Reagan, depending on the runway, often provide passengers with stunning views of iconic landmarks such as the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial, the National Mall, and the US Capitol. It serves as a picturesque introduction for tourists exploring the city.

According to data from its radio transponder, American Airlines flight 5342 was approaching Reagan National Airport at an altitude of approximately 400 feet and a speed of about 140 miles per hour when it experienced a sudden drop in altitude over the Potomac River.