Published 07:42 IST, December 11th 2024

Tree Collapse in Bali’s Monkey Forest Leaves 2 Dead, 1 Injured

Two tourists were killed by a falling tree in Bali’s Sacred Monkey Forest in Ubud.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Tree Collapse in Bali’s Monkey Forest Leaves 2 Dead, 1 Injured | Image: Republic

Indonesian: Two tourists have been killed by a falling tree in Ubud’s Sacred Monkey Forest in Bali on Tuesday, December 10. The victims, identified as Unitas FJC, 32, from France, and KH, 42, from South Korea, were crushed while walking along a paved path in the popular tourist attraction.  

A third tourist, LS, 43, also from South Korea, sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.  

Footage of the tragic incident has surfaced online, showing the terrifying moments just before the tree came crashing down. Visitors in the forest reacted to the sound of cracking wood, with many quickly running away. However, some were caught by the falling branches as the tree crashed to the ground within seconds.

Indonesian authorities confirmed the deaths and said that investigations are underway to determine what caused the tree to fall. It’s not yet clear how many other people, if any, were injured in the accident.

Bali sanctuary "Monkey Forest" in Ubud

The Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary, home to hundreds of long-tailed macaques, is a well-known tourist destination, especially among Australians. Visitors are drawn to the lush surroundings and the chance to interact with the resident monkeys.  

Updated 07:42 IST, December 11th 2024

