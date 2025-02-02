Published 11:29 IST, February 2nd 2025
Man Uncovers Hidden Basement in Home, Discovers Landlord Secretly Living There for 7 Years
The man found a hidden door that led to a fully functional basement, complete with a ventilation system, lighting, and even a small bar.
- World News
New Delhi, India: China’s Li made a shocking discovery while cleaning his home—purchased seven years ago for nearly 2 million yuan (over ₹2.24 crore). Behind a staircase, Li found a hidden door that led to a fully functional basement, complete with a ventilation system, lighting, and even a small bar. The basement showed signs of recent use, leaving Li feeling "creeped out."
Li immediately contacted the previous owner, a woman named Zhang, who responded in an unexpected way. She claimed the basement wasn’t part of the sale and that it was her personal recreational space. "I sold you the house, but I never said the basement was included," Zhang stated, adding, "If the basement belongs to you, where am I supposed to relax in my free time?"
The discovery raised questions about how Zhang could have accessed the basement without detection. Speculation on social media ranged from her retaining a spare key to a possible hidden connection with the parking garage.
Frustrated by Zhang’s stance, Li took the matter to court. The court ruled in Li's favor, affirming his ownership of the basement and ordering Zhang to pay compensation.
The case sparked widespread discussion online, with many comparing it to the 2019 film Parasite, where a hidden basement plays a key role.
Netizens criticized the lack of transparency in the property deal, with one user commenting, "Honesty is the cornerstone of any transaction."
Updated 11:30 IST, February 2nd 2025