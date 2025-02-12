'Trump, a Hero...': Marc Fogel, US Teacher Breaks Down at White House After Release from Russia | WATCH

Washington: Marc Fogel, an American teacher who was held in Russia for over three years, returned to the United States following an 'exchange' negotiated between Moscow and Washington.

Draped in an American flag, Fogel arrived at the White House and was greeted by US President Donald Trump.

Standing next to Trump, Fogel expressed his gratitude and said, “President Trump is a hero. These men from the diplomatic service are heroes. Senators and representatives that passed legislation in my honour to get me home are heroes.”

Marc Fogel, Freed by Russia Breaks Down at White House | WATCH

Who is Marc Fogel?

Marc Fogel, an American teacher who was deemed wrongfully detained by Russia, has been released and returned to the U.S. in what the White House described as a diplomatic thaw that could advance negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Steve Witkoff, a special envoy for President Donald Trump, brought Fogel from Russia to the White House, where Trump greeted him.

“I feel like the luckiest man on Earth right now,” Fogel said.

Hailing from Pennsylvania, Fogel said he would forever be indebted to Trump.

Meanwhile, Trump also mentioned that another American is expected to be released soon but did not provide further details.