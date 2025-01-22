Trump Administration Directs All Federal Staff be Put on Leave, Plans Layoffs

Washington: President Donald Trump's administration is directing that all federal diversity, equity and inclusion staff be put on paid leave, and that agencies develop plans to lay them off, according to a memo Tuesday from the Office of Personnel Management.

Trump Planning Layoffs ?

The memo follows an executive order Trump signed on his first day ordering a sweeping dismantling of the federal government's diversity and inclusion programs that could touch on everything from anti-bias training to funding for minority farmers and homeowners.

The memo direct agencies to place DEI office staffers on paid leave by 5 pm Wednesday and take down all public DEI-focused webpages by the same deadline. Several federal departments had removed the webpages even before the memorandum.

By Thursday, federal agencies are directed to compile a list of federal DEI offices and workers as of Election Day. By next Friday they are expected to develop a list to execute a “reduction-in-force action” against those federal workers.

Trump to Visit Middle East

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he is considering going to the Middle East, but not immediately amid the return of hostages, as he reiterated that the attack on Israel by the Hamas on October 7, 2023, should not have happened.

"We're thinking about going to the Middle East. But not yet, as hostages are coming back right now. Some of them have been very, very damaged. You look at the young lady with her hand practically blown off -- you know how that happened, right? Did you know how that happened," Trump said during a joint news conference at the White House with Oracle CTO Larry Ellison, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, and Open AI CEO Sam Altman.

"When you find out, you're not going to be too happy because it was terrible. But the hostages are starting to come back," Trump said, as he took credit for the return of the hostages.

"If I weren't here, they would have never come back. They would have all died. If this were done a year earlier, if (Joe) Biden would have done this deal a year-and-a-half, two years ago... Frankly, it should have never happened, October 7 should have never happened," he said.

"You go back just six months, many of these young people were living -- you know, young people don't die like that. But now they're dying. And you wonder why they're dying; they're being killed. Biden couldn't get it done. It was only after the imposition that I put on as a deadline that got it done," he added.

Described the situation in the Middle East as bad, Trump said, "It is a very sad situation. It should have never happened."