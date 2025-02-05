Trump Administration’s CIA Shakeup: Agency Offers Buyouts to Entire Workforce

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has extended a buyout offer to its entire workforce, marking a significant shift aimed at aligning the agency with President Donald Trump’s policy priorities. The offer, which includes approximately eight months of pay and benefits, is part of a broader push to downsize the federal government and refocus intelligence efforts on drug cartels, trade conflicts, and countering China.

The CIA appears to be the first intelligence agency to implement such a sweeping voluntary resignation program. The buyout follows a similar offer extended last month to most civilian federal agencies, though employees in national-security roles were initially exempted. Now, the CIA is following suit, with CIA Director John Ratcliffe spearheading the effort to reshape the agency’s mission.

Hiring Freeze and Strategic Shifts

In addition to the buyout offer, the CIA has implemented a hiring freeze on candidates who had already received conditional job offers. An aide to Director Ratcliffe indicated that some of these offers could be rescinded if applicants do not possess the background needed to support the agency’s evolving goals, particularly those related to Trump's trade policies and efforts to counter China’s influence, as per a report from The Journal.

Ratcliffe has emphasized the need for a more aggressive intelligence approach, prioritizing covert operations and hardline strategies against key adversaries, including drug cartels and China. “To the brave CIA officers listening around the world, if all of that sounds like what you signed up for, then buckle up and get ready to make a difference,” Ratcliffe stated during his confirmation hearing. “If it doesn’t, then it’s time to find a new line of work.”

Concerns Among Federal Employees

Despite the offer, overall interest in the buyout appears to be low. Career coaches specializing in federal employment report that many employees have concerns about their future career options, including whether they can legally take another job during the payout period or return to government service under a future administration.

Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.), who represents thousands of federal workers, expressed skepticism about the legality of the move. “There’s no statutory authority that I can see for the president making this offer,” Kaine stated, according to the report. He also warned that taking the buyout could put employees at risk. “The administration immediately knows you don’t want to work for them. They’ll find some other way to get rid of you. You should not raise your hand.”

A More Aggressive CIA?

Trump administration officials have framed the buyout offer as an opportunity for those who oppose the president’s agenda to seek employment elsewhere. A CIA spokeswoman reportedly characterized the move as part of an effort to “infuse the agency with renewed energy.”

Ratcliffe has underscored his commitment to transforming the CIA into a more aggressive intelligence force. His vision includes launching hard-edge spying operations and covert action, with a strong focus on tackling drug cartels and countering China’s global influence.