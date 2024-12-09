Trump Calls Italian PM Giorgia Meloni ‘A Real Live Wire’ After Paris Dinner

US President-elect Donald Trump described Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as a “real live wire” after their meeting alongside other world leaders in Paris.

Reports suggest that Trump, who was in Paris for the reopening of the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral on Sunday, called his interaction with the conservative PM “great” and said she had “a lot of energy.”

Talking further about Meloni, Trump said, “I was with her a lot,” referencing their time dining together during the 60-member world leader reception. “We got along great,” he added.

Trump also mentioned that the group of world leaders at the reopening of the church was “similar” to the one he met four years ago during his last term in the White House. He expressed hope that they could “straighten out the world a little bit.”

Meanwhile, Meloni, one of the world’s most popular leaders, became Italy’s first female PM in 2022 after Trump left office.

Trump also spoke about his conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron regarding NATO. He shared that during their discussion, he emphasized NATO’s importance but stressed that members need to pay their dues.

“NATO is good as long as they pay their bills. When I got involved with NATO, nobody paid, but then they started paying,” Trump said. “Macron agrees with me. He’s a good man, and he did a good job.”