Published 10:04 IST, January 1st 2025

'Trump Capable of Ending Putin's Aggression': Zelenskyy After US Backs Ukraine

Zelenskyy reflected on his conversations with US leaders, including President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

'Trump Capable of Ending Putin's Aggression': Zelenskyy After US Backs Ukraine

Kyiv: Amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed confidence in US President-elect Donald Trump ’s ability to put an end to Vladimir Putin ’s aggression. He also extended his gratitude to the United States for its support for Ukraine against Russia in the tension. 

Zelenskyy reflected on his conversations with US leaders, including President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. He stated that the consistent message in all his discussions with American lawmakers and citizens has been the shared determination to ensure that Russia does not win.  

"I remember my conversations with Joe Biden after the invasion began and with Donald Trump after his election. There was always unity on one key point: Putin cannot win. Ukraine will prevail," Zelenskyy said.  

Thanking the US for its actions, he added, “I have no doubt that the new American President is capable of stopping Putin’s aggression and achieving peace. He understands that peace cannot be achieved without first halting this aggression. This is not a simple dispute between two sides. It is a battle between a mad aggressor and a civilised nation."  

Updated 10:26 IST, January 1st 2025

Vladimir Putin Donald Trump

