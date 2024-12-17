Trump Claims 'Everybody Wants to Be My Friend' as Tech Leaders Seek Meetings

President-elect Donald Trump said Monday that “everybody wants to be my friend” as he prepares for his return to the White House. Trump’s remarks, made during his first press conference since winning the election, reflected a notable shift from his first term when “everybody was fighting me.”

The wide-ranging press conference covered Trump’s meetings with top tech leaders, drone sightings, and the future of the U.S. Postal Service. It also touched on the fate of New York City Mayor Eric Adams and a new initiative to cut government spending.

High-Profile Tech Meetings

Responding to a question about his recent meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook, Trump suggested a change in tone from his earlier days in office. “I don’t know, my personality changed or something,” he joked. Trump also revealed plans to meet Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the coming days, signaling growing interest from some of the biggest names in business.

Trump Weighs in on Eric Adams

When asked about New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who was indicted on bribery and fraud charges earlier this year, Trump hinted at the possibility of a pardon. “I think that he was treated pretty unfairly,” he said.

Drones and the Government's Silence

Trump addressed concerns about recent drone sightings, saying the U.S. military knows more than it is sharing publicly. “The government knows what is happening. Look, our military knows where they took off from,” he said. “They know where it came from and where it went and for some reason they don’t want to comment.”

The Postal Service: Privatization on the Table?

Trump suggested privatizing the U.S. Postal Service might not be a bad idea. “There is talk about the postal service being taken private ... not the worst idea I’ve ever heard, it really isn’t,” he said, adding that his team is “looking at” the proposal.

Lara Trump and Rubio’s Senate Seat

With Florida Senator Marco Rubio moving to the role of Secretary of State, speculation has swirled about who might replace him. Trump said the decision lies with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis but praised his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, saying, “Lara’s unbelievable.”

“I don’t know. Ron’s doing a good job, it’s his choice. Nothing to do with me,” he added.

Lawsuits Against the Media

Trump also announced plans to sue pollster Ann Selzer and The Des Moines Register over a poll that showed Vice President Kamala Harris leading him before the election. “I’m not doing this because I want to, I’m doing this because I feel I have an obligation to,” Trump said.

He also noted a recent settlement with ABC, which agreed to donate $15 million to Trump’s museum foundation after a legal dispute over comments made by anchor George Stephanopoulos.

The Takeaway