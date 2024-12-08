Trump Claims ‘Russia Gave Up On Assad’, Says ‘It’s Putin’s Time To Act’

New Delhi, India: After the dramatic escape of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who allegedly fled the country on Sunday with rebel forces storming the capital, Damascus, Donald Trump took aim at Russia’s role in the conflict.

With Assad’s army retreating and the city's gates breached by rebel troops, jubilant crowds flooded the streets, celebrating the fall of the regime and chanting "freedom." The rapid collapse of Assad's control came after the rebels captured the key city of Homs on December 7.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin had lost interest in supporting Assad due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Assad is gone. He has fled his country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia… was not interested in protecting him any longer,” Trump wrote.

He emphasized that Russia’s focus had shifted due to the heavy toll of the Ukraine conflict, where an estimated 600,000 Russian soldiers are reported to be wounded or dead.

Trump Calls For Ceasefire

Trump also called for a ceasefire and negotiations, urging global leaders to act swiftly to avoid further escalation.

"Too many lives are being so needlessly wasted, too many families destroyed," Trump said. "This can turn into something much bigger and far worse."

Meanwhile, the situation in Syria has rapidly deteriorated, with rebel victories in key cities like Homs and now Damascus.