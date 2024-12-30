Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Trump Endorses Mike Johnson to Remain House Speaker Amid Funding Crisis

Published 23:32 IST, December 30th 2024

Trump Endorses Mike Johnson to Remain House Speaker Amid Funding Crisis

Trump endorsed House Speaker Mike Johnson, called him a "hard working, religious man" and saying, "Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement" to lead Republicans

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Trump endorses Mike Johnson to stay on as House Speaker after government funding turmoil | Image: AP

West Palm Beach: President-elect Donald Trump is endorsing House Speaker Mike Johnson as he prepares to fight to keep his role leading Republicans in Congress.

Trump said Monday in a post on his social media network that Johnson “is a good, hard working, religious man” and said the Louisiana Republican “will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN.” “Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement," Trump wrote.

Johnson's continued leadership seemed in jeopardy after a fight over a federal funding plan put the government at risk for a pre-Christmas shutdown. Though a deal was reached, the dispute showed the limits of Johnson's influence and exposed cracks in his party's support.

The speaker's first two funding plans collapsed as Trump, who does not take the oath of office until January 20, interceded with calls to suspend or lift the government debt ceiling.

Johnson, who has worked hard to stay close to Trump, convinced the president-elect that he would meet his demands to raise the debt limit in 2025.

Trump had remained quiet about Johnson's fate before a January 3 leadership vote for over a week, even as some Republicans have said they would not support Johnson for the role. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 23:32 IST, December 30th 2024

Recommended

'Extremely Brave, Can't Take His Life': Suchir Balaji's Parents to Arnab
India News
‘I Announce Successful Launch…’: S Somanath On SpaDeX Mission Launch
Science News
ISRO's PSLV-C60 Liftoff Successful, India's Ambitious SpaDeX Mission
India News
'Verified' Names To Get Displayed In RTGS, NEFT: RBI
Republic Business
Theatrical Releases In January: Kangana's Emergency To Shahid's Deva
Entertainment News
Yash Recalls Unfortunate Incidents On 38th B'day, Says No Grand Gestures
Entertainment News
How To Download All Photos, Videos From Google Photos At Once
Tech
Saw Him Quite Emotional: Ex-Aussie Coach Suggests Rohit May Retire Soon
SportFit
World Population to Hit 8.09 Billion on New Year's Day
World News
After Delhi, GRAP-IV Imposed in Mumbai; Construction Activities Halted
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.