'PM, You Are Great': Trump Gifts PM Modi Signed Copy of 'Our Journey Together'– See Photos

Washington, D.C.: US President Donald Trump gifted Prime Minister Narendra Modi a signed copy of Our Journey Together during their customary interaction with reporters at the White House’s Oval Office. Trump presented a memorable photograph from his 2020 historic trip to India, during which he visited the Taj Mahal. The photo book features several highlights, including images from the Howdy Modi and Namaste Trump events.

The Howdy Modi event in September 2019 saw over 60,000 attendees in Houston, while the Namaste Trump event in February 2020 attracted more than 150,000 people at the Motera Stadium in Gujarat . Trump presented these gifts before the two leaders departed for their crucial meeting.

Our Journey Together Book

Published in 2021, Our Journey Together showcases photographs from Trump’s time in the White House during his first term. The book contains over 300 handpicked images, each carefully selected by President Trump, along with personalized captions.

Cover Page

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in front of the Taj Mahal

A handwritten note from Donald Trump to PM Modi states, "Mr. Prime Minister, You are GREAT!"

PM Modi and Trump Share Warm Words

During the meeting, President Trump expressed his enthusiasm for the strong future of US-India relations, saying, “There are very big things to talk about for both countries. India is going to purchase a lot of oil and gas from the United States, and we’re happy to provide it.”

He added, “We will also discuss trade and many other important issues. It’s an honor to see you, Prime Minister Modi. You’ve been my friend for a long time, and congratulations on the incredible work you’ve done.”

In his opening statement, Prime Minister Modi reciprocated the warm words, expressing his delight at meeting Trump. He also congratulated the President on his historic victory in the US Presidential election.

“India and the US are friends and will remain that way,” Modi said. “We have some major trade deals to announce in the near future."