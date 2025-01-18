Published 19:52 IST, January 18th 2025
Trump Inauguration: Is The Presidential Parade Happening?
Trump's inauguration ceremony has been moved indoors at the US Capitol in view of extreme cold temperature which is predicted to go down to -6 degree celsius.
Washington: Donald Trump is set to take oath as 47th President of the United States on January 20. The planned traditional parade down Pennsylvania Avenue has morphed into an indoor event because of the cold, with Trump again planning to speak to his gathered supporters before he heads to the White House for a signing ceremony in the Oval Office. A trio of glitzy balls will follow in the evening, punctuated by musical performances.
Will Presidential Parade take place amid extreme weather conditions?
The Presidential Parade, which is one of most significant part of the inauguration day, will take place as per its original schedule.
The parade will take place after the swearing-in ceremony, inaugural address, Congressional luncheon when Trump will travel to White House and witness parade from the reviewing stand.
Who all will participate in the Presidential Parade?
Over 7,000 participants from 23 states will be part of the Presidential Parade with contingents from US Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and the Merchant Marine Academy.
Selected participants who have been issued marching orders:
- United States Army
- Butler County First Responders - Butler, Pennsylvania
- NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums - New York, New York
- New York Military Academy - Cornwall on Hudson, New York
- Florida Firefighters Pipes and Drums - Boca Raton, Florida
- America’s Patriotic Tractor - West Des Moines, Iowa
- Stewarts Creek High School Band - Smyrna, Tennessee
- Loadmaster Corporation - Norway, Michigan
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection - National Organization
- U.S. Marines
- Middletown High School Marching Band & Cheerleaders - Middletown, Ohio
- Palm Beach Police & Fire Honor Guard Unit - Palm Beach, Florida
- Albertville High School Aggie Band - Albertville, Alabama
- Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) - Arlington, Virginia
- Liberty University “Spirit of the Mountain” Marching Band - Lynchburg, Virginia
- Navajos 4 Trump - Show Low, Arizona
- Scripps Miramar Ranch - San Diego, California
- U.S. Navy
- Fork Union Military Academy
- Ross Volunteer Company of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets
- Lowndes High School “Georgia Bridgemen” Marching Band
- Culver Academies Black Horse Troop & Equestriennes
- Premiere Transportation - Brentwood, Tennessee
- Texas High School Tiger Band
- Montana State University Rodeo Team
- U.S. Air Force
- Pipes & Drums of the Blue & Gold - Holly, New Jersey
- Mobile Azalea Trail Maids - Mobile, Alabama
- The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes, & Summerall Guards
- Merced County Sheriff's Posse, Hilmar, California
- Missouri State University Pride Marching Band - Springfield, Missouri
- Lunar Outpost - Arvada, Colorado
- Sherwood Groves Belgian 6-Horse Hitch - Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania
- U.S. Coast Guard
- Mississippi Valley State University - Itta Bena, Mississippi
- Richard Petty’s 1970 Superbird - Randleman, North Carolina
- Benedictine College Preparatory - Richmond, Virginia
- American Tap Company - North Andover, Massachusetts
- 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment - Fort Cavazos, Texas
- U.S. Merchant Marines Academy (USMMA)
- Diamond D Cowgirls - Covington, Georgia
- Shivam Dhol Tasha Pathak - Plano, Texas
- Las Vegas Police Protective Association - Las Vegas, Nevada
- Virginia Military Institute - Lexington, Virginia
On Monday, Trump will start with the traditional prayer service at St. John’s Episcopal Church before heading to the White House for a customary tea with the outgoing president and first lady.
Trump then will head to the Capitol, where his ceremony has been moved indoors as temperatures are set to plummet and make it the coldest Inauguration Day in 40 years.
It’s not quite clear how the ceremony will be adapted to the Capitol Rotunda, but only a fraction of the original crowd will be allowed in.
Eight years ago, Trump’s critics were wrestling with whether to attend his inauguration, contemplating whether to buck long-standing practice and send a signal to the divisive new president. This year, much outspoken resistance to Trump has faded away, though there will be two notable absences.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Neither gave an explanation as to why she was skipping the ceremony.
After Trump takes the oath of office and delivers his inaugural address, there will be a ceremonial farewell to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
As the new Republican government takes power, Trump will head to a signing ceremony at the Capitol to approve some of his first official acts, followed by a congressional luncheon and review of US troops.
Trump’s arrival in office to meet with protests
Trump’s arrival in Washington will once again be accompanied by protests and vigils on issues such as abortion, immigration rights and, this time, the Israel-Hamas war, but the feel and the force of those demonstrations are expected to be different from the outset of his first term.
With inputs from AP
