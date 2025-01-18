Trump Inauguration: Is The Presidential Parade Happening?

Washington: Donald Trump is set to take oath as 47th President of the United States on January 20. The planned traditional parade down Pennsylvania Avenue has morphed into an indoor event because of the cold, with Trump again planning to speak to his gathered supporters before he heads to the White House for a signing ceremony in the Oval Office. A trio of glitzy balls will follow in the evening, punctuated by musical performances.

Will Presidential Parade take place amid extreme weather conditions?

The Presidential Parade, which is one of most significant part of the inauguration day, will take place as per its original schedule.

The parade will take place after the swearing-in ceremony, inaugural address, Congressional luncheon when Trump will travel to White House and witness parade from the reviewing stand.

Who all will participate in the Presidential Parade?

Over 7,000 participants from 23 states will be part of the Presidential Parade with contingents from US Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and the Merchant Marine Academy.

Selected participants who have been issued marching orders:

United States Army

Butler County First Responders - Butler, Pennsylvania

NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums - New York, New York

New York Military Academy - Cornwall on Hudson, New York

Florida Firefighters Pipes and Drums - Boca Raton, Florida

America’s Patriotic Tractor - West Des Moines, Iowa

Stewarts Creek High School Band - Smyrna, Tennessee

Loadmaster Corporation - Norway, Michigan

U.S. Customs and Border Protection - National Organization

U.S. Marines

Middletown High School Marching Band & Cheerleaders - Middletown, Ohio

Palm Beach Police & Fire Honor Guard Unit - Palm Beach, Florida

Albertville High School Aggie Band - Albertville, Alabama

Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) - Arlington, Virginia

Liberty University “Spirit of the Mountain” Marching Band - Lynchburg, Virginia

Navajos 4 Trump - Show Low, Arizona

Scripps Miramar Ranch - San Diego, California

U.S. Navy

Fork Union Military Academy

Ross Volunteer Company of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets

Lowndes High School “Georgia Bridgemen” Marching Band

Culver Academies Black Horse Troop & Equestriennes

Premiere Transportation - Brentwood, Tennessee

Texas High School Tiger Band

Montana State University Rodeo Team

U.S. Air Force

Pipes & Drums of the Blue & Gold - Holly, New Jersey

Mobile Azalea Trail Maids - Mobile, Alabama

The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes, & Summerall Guards

Merced County Sheriff's Posse, Hilmar, California

Missouri State University Pride Marching Band - Springfield, Missouri

Lunar Outpost - Arvada, Colorado

Sherwood Groves Belgian 6-Horse Hitch - Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania

U.S. Coast Guard

Mississippi Valley State University - Itta Bena, Mississippi

Richard Petty’s 1970 Superbird - Randleman, North Carolina

Benedictine College Preparatory - Richmond, Virginia

American Tap Company - North Andover, Massachusetts

1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment - Fort Cavazos, Texas

U.S. Merchant Marines Academy (USMMA)

Diamond D Cowgirls - Covington, Georgia

Shivam Dhol Tasha Pathak - Plano, Texas

Las Vegas Police Protective Association - Las Vegas, Nevada

Virginia Military Institute - Lexington, Virginia

On Monday, Trump will start with the traditional prayer service at St. John’s Episcopal Church before heading to the White House for a customary tea with the outgoing president and first lady.

Trump then will head to the Capitol, where his ceremony has been moved indoors as temperatures are set to plummet and make it the coldest Inauguration Day in 40 years.

It’s not quite clear how the ceremony will be adapted to the Capitol Rotunda, but only a fraction of the original crowd will be allowed in.

Eight years ago, Trump’s critics were wrestling with whether to attend his inauguration, contemplating whether to buck long-standing practice and send a signal to the divisive new president. This year, much outspoken resistance to Trump has faded away, though there will be two notable absences.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Neither gave an explanation as to why she was skipping the ceremony.

After Trump takes the oath of office and delivers his inaugural address, there will be a ceremonial farewell to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

As the new Republican government takes power, Trump will head to a signing ceremony at the Capitol to approve some of his first official acts, followed by a congressional luncheon and review of US troops.

Trump’s arrival in office to meet with protests

Trump’s arrival in Washington will once again be accompanied by protests and vigils on issues such as abortion, immigration rights and, this time, the Israel-Hamas war, but the feel and the force of those demonstrations are expected to be different from the outset of his first term.