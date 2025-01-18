Trump Inauguration LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch Online Telecast in India

Washington: President-elect Donald Trump’s official swearing-in ceremony will take place on January 20, to be moved indoors to the Capitol rotunda, as was done for Reagan in 1985.

The changes have been made due to dangerously cold weather being forecast next week in Washington, trump confirmed.

Where to Watch Trump's Official Swearing-in Ceremony?

Trump's official swearing-in ceremony will be streamed live on the Republic world YouTube channel.

Several US outlets, including NBC Chicago and NBC News, will provide live coverage of the ceremony. Viewers can also stream the event on NBC Chicago's YouTube channel.

When to Watch?

US President-elect Donald Trump's official swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 pm IST (12 pm ET) on January 20, 2025. Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath, marking the start of his second term.

This change would result in fewer people witnessing the moment Trump becomes the 47th president, with the ceremony limited to a smaller indoor group and TV viewers.

Trump's Procession to the White House

After the swearing-in, the president and vice president will parade along Pennsylvania Avenue, then watch the procession from a stage at the White House's front lawn.

Swearing-in Inside Capitol Rotunda, Confirms Trump

"The weather forecast for Washington, DC, with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows. There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way...Therefore, I have ordered the inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather. The various Dignitaries and Guests will be brought into the Capitol. This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience! We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade. I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In" posts US President-elect Donald Trump

The last indoor inauguration ceremony was at Ronald Reagan's second swearing-in, when the parade was also cancelled.