  • Trump Mistakes Spain For Member of BRICS, Repeats Massive Tariffs Threat

Published 21:21 IST, January 21st 2025

Trump Mistakes Spain For Member of BRICS, Repeats Massive Tariffs Threat

Trump erroneously said Spain was in BRICS when a journalist asked him about NATO countries like Spain which don't meet the NATO minimum of spending 2 per cent of economic output on defence.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington | Image: AP

Barcelona: US President Donald Trump has apparently confused Spain for a member of the BRICS bloc of developing economies, causing some head-scratching and jitters over possible tariffs in Madrid.

Spain is not in BRICS, whose initials stand for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Spain is a member of NATO, along with the US, and of the European Union.

Trump erroneously said Spain was in BRICS when a journalist asked him about NATO countries like Spain which don't meet the NATO minimum of spending 2 per cent of economic output on defence. Spain ranked last in the 32-nation military alliance, estimated to spend 1.28 per cent on defence last year.

Trump started his answer by saying “Spain is very low,” referring to its defence expenditures, but quickly veered into speaking about the BRICS.

“They're a BRICS nation, Spain. Do you know what a BRICS nation is? You'll figure it out,” he told the reporter from the presidential desk in the Oval Office.

Trump repeated his threat to put costly tariffs on BRICS, saying “we are going to put at least a 100 per cent tariff on the business they do with the United States," part of his economic plans that would overturn decades of free trade consensus.

Spanish Education Minister Pilar Alegría, who acts as a spokeswoman for the government, said she wasn't sure why Trump made the comment.

“I don't know if the affirmation made by President Trump was the result of a mix-up or not, but I can confirm that Spain is not in BRICS,” Alegría told reporters Tuesday.

Spain has been a committed member of NATO for the past four decades, she added, and the Spanish government considers the US “a natural ally." Spain is one of eight countries that failed to meet NATO's 2 per cent spending target last year. Trump has said he wants NATO members to reach 5 per cent spending on defence.

Updated 21:21 IST, January 21st 2025

