Trump-Musk Interview: US Prez Recalls His Reciprocal Tariffs Talks With PM Modi, Says 'Whatever You Charge, I'm Charging'

Washington: During his joint interview with DOGE Chief Elon Musk, Donald Trump recalled his reciprocal tariffs talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the latter was visiting the United States.

In a conversation with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Trump asserted that India will not be spared from the US's reciprocal tariffs.

"I told Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi yesterday - he was here - I said, 'Here's what we're going to do: reciprocal. Whatever you charge, I'm charging.' He (PM Modi) goes, 'No, no, I don't like that.' 'No, no, whatever you charge, I'm going to charge.' I'm doing that with every country," Trump said, recounting his talk with the Indian Prime Minister.

This development comes as India has one of the world's highest tariffs on certain imports from the US particularly in the automobile sector.

Musk sitting beside Trump confirmed saying, "It's 100 per cent - auto imports are 100 per cent."

Furthermore, President Trump said, "Yeah, that's peanuts. So much higher. And others too."

According to Trump's reciprocal tariffs system, the US would impose the same level of tariffs on Indian imports as Inndia levies on American goods.

Nobody can argue with me," Trump asserted.

"If I said 25 per cent, they'd say, 'Oh, that's terrible.' I don't say that anymore... because I say, 'Whatever they charge, we'll charge.' And you know what? They stop," he added.

India-US Are Friends And Going To Stay That Way: Trump After Meeting PM Modi

President Donald Trump said that India and the US are friends and they are going to stay that way, as he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, DC. Trump further said that they are going to make wonderful deals for India and the United States adding the relationship between both countries is at best.

Speaking to the media before a closed-door meeting with PM Modi, President Trump said both India and the US are going to talk about some very big things and make big trade deals shortly.

Upon receiving PM Modi at the White House, Donald Trump said, “I am thrilled to welcome PM Modi at the White House. We spend a lot of time here and also in India. We travelled to your beautiful country 5 years ago... It was an incredible period of time. There is a special bond between the US and India - the world's oldest and largest democracies in the world. Today, the PM and I are announcing the framework to strengthen the ties further...”