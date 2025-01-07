Trump Proposes Bold Renaming of Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America', Threats Canada of High Tariffs

Palm Beach: President-elect Donald Trump stirred controversy on Tuesday by announcing his plan to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America," alongside criticism of Mexico's trade and immigration policies.

During a press conference on Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago, Trump told reporters, "We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America."

“That covers a lot of territory. The Gulf of America, what a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate.”, he added "It’s appropriate. Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country.”

The Republican said that his administration will make the official announcement “at a future date pretty soon.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Trump's remark, announced in a social media post that she would introduce a bill to officially rename the body of water, which stretches from Mexico along the southern United States.

Trump's Tariff threat to Canada and Mexico

Trump also added that Mexico "has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into” the US and stressed on imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

“..and we’re going to put very serious tariffs on Mexico and Canada because Canada...they come through Canada too and the drugs that are coming through are at record numbers,” Trump said.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo is yet to publicly address Trump’s announcement but had spoken with him in recent months regarding the tariff threats.

Trump's remarks were part of a larger critique of Mexico, which he described as “a very dangerous place, essentially run by the cartels.” He also reiterated his longstanding concerns about the US’s trade deficit with both Mexico and Canada, threatening to impose steep tariffs on both countries.

Trump’s comments extended beyond Mexico as he proposed a US-Canada merger after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation on Monday. “Canada... they come through Canada too,” he remarked, referencing drug routes, before suggesting the potential unification of the two nations.

(with agency inputs)