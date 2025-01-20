Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:09 IST, January 20th 2025

Trump Proposes Renaming Gulf of Mexico To Gulf of America

Donald Trump, shortly after taking office as the 47th President of the United States, proposed a plan to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Trump Proposes Renaming Gulf of Mexico To Gulf of America | Image: X

Washington DC: Donald Trump, shortly after taking office as the 47th President of the United States, proposed a contentious plan to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Trump proposed the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico, during his first speech as the US President on Monday.  

Updated 23:09 IST, January 20th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: