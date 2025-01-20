Published 23:09 IST, January 20th 2025
Trump Proposes Renaming Gulf of Mexico To Gulf of America
Trump Proposes Renaming Gulf of Mexico To Gulf of America | Image: X
Washington DC: Donald Trump, shortly after taking office as the 47th President of the United States, proposed a contentious plan to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Trump proposed the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico, during his first speech as the US President on Monday.
January 20th 2025